Iran’s foreign trade with EAEU hits $2.1bn: IRICA spox

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said, “of total over $2.112 billion worth of Iran’s trade with Eurasia, over $1.528 billion and about $584 million worth of products are related to imports and exports respectively.”

He added that 53 percent of total bilateral trade has been made based on exemption and Preferential Trade Agreement [PTA].

Iran’s maximum exports included 53 percent to Russia, 23 percent to Armenia, 16 percent to Kazakhstan, and less than 1.5 percent to Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Islamic Republic of Iran imported 78.5 percent from Russian Federation, 18 percent from Kazakhstan, 2 percent from Belarus, and less than 1 percent from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan in terms of value, he added.

Latifi went on to say that fresh apple (14.5%), fresh and dried pistachio (11.9%), natural gas (8.1%), Kiwifruit (7.2%), and dried grapes (3%) were among products exported from Iran to Eurasia in this period.

He noted that imported goods consisted of barley (27%), wheat (24%), corn for livestock (17.5%), sunflower oil (11%), and lamb carcass (3.5%).

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located in central and northern Asia, as well as Eastern Europe.

