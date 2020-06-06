France delivers medical cargo to Iran to fight coronavirus: official

He made the remarks on Friday, saying that the cargo of blood anti-serum weighing 7,300 kilograms has arrived in the country.

According to Namdar, the value of the consignment is 618,981 Euros which is on its way to Tehran.

“Previously, due to the closure of the border, 19 medical shipments had entered the country through the Sarisu market near the Bazargan border,” he said.

Namdar further noted that the Bazargan border reopened on Thursday and resumed its activity after a period of closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bazargan Customs and Mako County are located near the Iranian border with Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is the only international border between Iran and Turkey, which is open 24 hours a day.

Iran has three official borders with Turkey, all of which include Bazargan-Mako, Sarv-Urmia, and Razi-Khoi in West Azerbaijan. Sarv has also been completely closed after the outbreak of COVID-19, but limited rail traffic has been carried out along the Razi border between Iran and Turkey.

FA/IRN 83810611