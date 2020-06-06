Tehran, Barcelona mull over technological experiences in battling COVID-19

According to the ICT [Communications and Information Technology) Organization of Tehran Municipality, experiences of the two cities of Tehran and Barcelona in the face of coronavirus global pandemic were examined through videoconference in the presence of CEO of ICT Organization, affiliated to Tehran Municipality, and member of Commission on Technological Innovation and Electronic Management of Barcelona City Council.

In this videoconference meeting, CEO of ICT Organization of Tehran Municipality Mohammad Farjoud and Michael Donaldson Chief Technology Officer at Barcelona City Council exchanged their views on relevant issue.

After introducing Smart Tehran Secretariat and Center and a series of activities made in smartening Tehran metropolis, Farjoud added, “Urban Management Center of capital Tehran has been trying for turning personal [face-to-face] services into digital ones. Using a service and an app. with about 3 million users has been considered as one of the main and most important steps taken in this regard.”

He emphasized the need to use data analysis for making better decision in dealing with a variety of crises and pointed to the acceleration of non-personal services after the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and added, “encouraging citizens to e-shopping by introducing online stores and developing non-presence services such as urban planning services as well as urban emergencies are of the other measures taken by Tehran Municipality in this field.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the importance of supporting urban innovation ecosystems and startups and pointed to the special moves taken by Tehran Municipality to facilitate establishment of knowledge-based business during the pandemic.

For his part, Michael Donaldson Chief Technology Officer at Barcelona City Council pointed to the role of digital technologies in dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19 and also encountering social and economic problems in post-corona period such as widespread unemployment and stressed, “training in corona period as well as and success and failure of urban management in this period has caused start of a new era of digital transformation-based urban management.”

