France delivers 2nd rescue aid cargo to Iranian Red Crescent

In a Saturday tweet, French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud said that his country has just delivered the second consignment of rescue aids, including 114 draining pumps, 210 tents, to IRCS.

First aids consignment from France, including 114 motor pumps, 300 kitchen kits and 5,000 blankets arrived in Tehran on Thursday night.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

A number of countries, including Turkey, Russia, Armenia, Kuwait, Germany, and France have sent rescue aids to IRCS in the flood-hit regions.

