Reopening Bazargan border to develop Iran-Turkey trade ties: Vaezi

Expressing satisfaction that the outbreak of corona has not been able to stop the expansion of Iran-Turkey relations, Vaezi said, “I hope the trade relations between the two countries will be further developed by strictly implementing health protocols.”

“Reopening Bazargan and Habur borders by the Turkish Trade Minister will develop trade relations between two countries,” he said, adding, “In addition to the continuation of exchanging goods through railway, road transportation will also play a significant role in boosting trade interactions.”

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced on Wednesday that Bazargan and Habur borders will be reopened soon.

Speaking in a TV program, Pekcan appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation with regard to designing and implementing health protocols which resulted in the reopening of trade borders.

Bazargan Customs is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.

