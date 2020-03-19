France delivers medical aid consignment to Iran amid outbreak

The consignment was received by Iran on Wednesday. According to Iran's Embassy to France, the cargo includes medical and sanitary equipment including echograph and monitoring sets, masks and disposable suits for doctors and nurses.

The package was prepared and sent by the French Organization of Humanitarian Aid BIP in cooperation with Iran's Embassy in Paris.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Russia have sent aids to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 17,361 individuals across Iran claiming 1,135 lives as of Wednesday, said the Health Ministry. Also, 5,710 patients with the virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

