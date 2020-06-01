Armed Forces ready to foil any enemy plots against Iran: Gen. Bagheri

“The Iranian Armed Forces will not, for a moment, neglect the new seditions and ill-wished tricks against this homeland and will respond decisively and promptly to any kind of miscalculation by the enemies,” Major General Bagheri said on Monday in a message on the threshold of the 31st demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

“The brave Iranian soldiers in the Army, the IRGC, the police, the Ministry of Defense and the Basij will once again renew their long-standing allegiance to Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei and the great martyrs of the Islamic Republic and will always protect the country's territorial integrity, national security, and progress,” he said.

“Following the guidance and instructions of the Commander-in-Chief on the strategy of promoting deterrence power, we will make every effort to maximize our defense capabilities, and update or offensive tactics based on the modern threats," the top general said, adding, "And we will not hesitate even for a moment to nip the enemies’ plots in the bud.”

“As we have repeatedly said, we will show a crushing response to any enemy miscalculation at any time and in any place,” General Bagheri stressed.

