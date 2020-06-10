Army chief names ‘enhancing military readiness’ as force’s main mission

“Today our main mission is to boost military prowess and readiness,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to Army’s Ground Force units in Shahroud, Semnan province.

He went on to say that increasing defense power is among the Leader’s main guidelines and that “the Army will take steps towards its realization with all might.”

Commander of Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari accompanied Mousavi in the visit.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for strengthening the country’s defense power to confront threats and avoid possible wars.

Addressing a group of Iranian Air Force commanders and personnel in early January, Ayatollah Khamenei said that that “in order to impede war and put an end to the threats, one has to become strong.”

“We are not seeking to threaten any nation, but to defend the country from threats,” the Leader added.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing US sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes against enemy threats.

