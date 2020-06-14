COVID-19 has no effect on Armed forces' missions: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

He made the remarks on Sunday, saying that COVID-19 is an unknown, mysterious, and unpredictable disease base on what has been deduced so far.

Noting that coronavirus can always adapt to different conditions, he said, “The fact that the virus is unknown makes it harder to deal with. As experience has shown so far, one cannot rely on predictions in this regard.”

“Various organizations of the Armed Forces have so far had the necessary research activities in this field,” he said.

He further maintained that the mission of the Armed Forces to maintain security is still underway and they will work together to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to Bagheri, the Armed Forced resumed their regular activities including training and conducting exercise since mid-April.

