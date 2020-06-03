Solidarity among Iran’s Armed forces strong: Army

The statement reads as follows:

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always considered the element of unity as its religious and inherent duties. Despite the conspiracies of enemies, the commanders of the Iranian Army have spared no efforts for unity and solidarity.

A recent interview of Rear Admiral Sayyari was a detailed 90-minute program that described the performance of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran at various times after the victory of the Revolution. Only 13 minutes of the interview was published.

Unfortunately, the enemies of the Islamic Revolution analyzed and published his remarks biasedly.

The Army of the Islamic Revolution condemns the vindictive actions of the enemies and maintains that solidarity among Iran’s Armed forces, especially the Army and IRGC is powerful.

