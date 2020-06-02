Ghalibaf hails Imam Khomeini's path as guarantor of independence, dignity

He made the remarks in an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday and on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini.

"Imam Khomeini's path guarantees both our independence and dignity and brought us justice and progress," he said.

"In the 11th parliament, we must commit ourselves to all decisions and actions based on the principles of the Imam's line, and the main and most advanced symbol of this approach is the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

He highlighted that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is a symbol, indicator, and pioneer of the Imam's line.

"These characteristics of Iran's Leader have made it possible for the country to face all threats and sanctions and become a symbol of resistance against the arrogant regime," Ghalibaf said.

MAH/4939804