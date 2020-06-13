  1. Politics
Iran’s top military cmdr. to attend Parliament’s closed session on Tuesday

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri will go to the Parliament to discuss security issues, according to a member of the Parliament’s Presiding Board.

Alireza Salimi said on Saturday that the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces will attend the closed session of the Parliament on Tuesday to discuss regional security issues.

Last Tuesday, June 9, Parliament held another closed session with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and Oil Minister Zanganeh in attendance.

Next on the agenda of lawmakers on Tuesday is conferring on ways to strengthen and revise the structure of the Parliament, Salimi added.

Also, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Islamic Development Organization [IDO]'s Chief Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, and Minister of Education Mohsen Haji Mirzaei will attend the session on Tuesday to brief lawmakers on related fields, he added. 

