No restriction in transfer of defense technology to auto industry: IRGC

“We own a technological industry and are ready to transfer it to the automotive industry of the country. Relying on Iranian technical know-how and knowledge, we can manage the most complicated and sophisticated technologies,” he said on the sidelines of his visit to the technological projects of Iran Khodro Industrial Group [IKCO] on Friday.

“We possess a technological industry and are ready to share it with the automotive industry of the country without any limitation.”

Focusing on domestic production and using the expertise of knowledge-based companies in the field of indigenizing parts and producing cars with Iranian brand is the key to the success of Iran’s automotive industry, he said, adding, “by using all domestic capabilities as well tapping into potentials of universities' elites in the automotive industry, this industry has managed to overcome sanctions and thwarted the role of enemy for undermining car manufacturers in the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Hajizadeh said that the automotive industry of the country should move towards designing and producing Iranian platforms, promoting the quality of products, and reducing fuel consumption and pollution.

The empowering industry and economy can protect the country against sanctions and this issue has happened in defense industry of the country, he stressed.

MA/FNA13990309000215