Iran to strengthen Syrian air defense systems

Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Syrian Minister of Defense Ali Abdullah Ayyoub signed an agreement on expanding military cooperation on Wednesday, Almayadeen reported.

The agreement emphasized the expansion of military and security cooperation between the two countries, the report added.

The two sides conferred on the latest development in Syria and stressed the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

“If the US government was able to bring Iran, Syria and the Resistance to their knees, it would not hesitate for a moment," Ali Ayyoub said.

He went on to say that Caesar Act prevents the Syrian people from having access to food and medicine and that terrorist groups in the country are part of the Israeli Regime aggression in the region.

General Bagheri further noted that Iran will strengthen Syria's air defense systems in order to boost military cooperation between the two countries.

According to Bagheri, regional nations and countries do not welcome the presence of the US and will respond to any foolish moves from the enemies.

“The agreement expands our mutual cooperation to counter US pressure,” he concluded.

FA/FNA 13990418000702