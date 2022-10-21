Enemies plotting to impede Iran's progress

During his visit to the Army's Air and Defense Units in Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan Province, Major General Mousavi assessed the readiness of aircraft, drones, radars, defense systems, missiles, and command-control centers.

Referring to the enemies' plan to stop the government in its progress to achieving goals, Major General Mousavi said that the foes of the Iranian nation including the US and Zionist Regime are looking to prevent or delay Iranian’s progress in achieving their goals by using emotions and inciting riots plus insecurity inside the country.

To create such an atmosphere with a hybrid war, the enemies resort to all economic, political, cultural, and social capabilities in the context of cyberspace plus satellite networks, he underlined.

He called the people's awareness of the various plots of the enemies of Iran and the Islamic Establishment the key to the failure of the enemies again and again.

During the recent days and in the course of the protests against the heartbreaking and sudden death of Mahsa Amini at a police station due to heart failure, a wave of organized unrest in some Iranian cities, noticeable material losses against public properties, ambulances, Fire Department vehicles led to getting killed dozens of people, relief and rescue personnel, and police forces.

