China opposes US act to end sanctions waiver against Iran

“The US has chosen to stick to its maximum pressure campaign on Iran,” Lijian said in his regular press conference, adding, "The US has not only unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA in violation of the UNSCR but also ratcheted up efforts to thwart other parties’ implementation of the deal."

He noted, "The US' latest decision to end sanctions waiver on relevant nuclear projects hampers the international non-proliferation progress and shared efforts to preserve the JCPOA."

"China firmly opposes US recent decision to end sanctions waiver against Iran, he said, adding, "It demonstrates its consistent pattern of unilateral and hegemonic practice.”

"JCPOA as a multilateral agreement endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, is an important component of the international non-proliferation regime and is essential to peace and stability in the Middle East," he added.

“The Arak reactor conversion is an important part of the JCPOA and a joint project of parties to the agreement. China is ready to work with other parties to continue upholding the deal and safeguarding its own legitimate rights and interests," Lijian said.

US Secretary of State in a message earlier said, “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days. Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end.”

ZZ/IRN83803487