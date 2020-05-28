Iran criticizes US for further violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231

“Two years ago @realDonaldTrump ceased participation in #JCPOA. Now, in further violation of JCPOA & UNSCR2231, @SecPompeo pulls the final plug, imposing penalties for compliance EVEN with nuclear provisions of 2231,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Claiming US is STILL “Participant” is not just preposterous; it’s FALSE,” he added.

The United States has ended the last remaining sanctions waivers in the JCPOA as part of the Trump administration’s brutal campaign against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on Wednesday amid Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iranians. “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

He further repeated his baseless allegations that “Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end."

"Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on" Iran, he added.

In 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the internationally-backed nuclear deal, negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama, three years earlier.

Ever since, the US has renewed the waivers every 60 days, with the last one on March 30.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is merely peaceful as also asserted by other signatories of the JCPOA, from which the US has withdrawn.

