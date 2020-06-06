IAEA’s new report indicates continued verification over Iran nuclear program: envoy

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kazem Ghariabadi said that the new report also portrays Iran's actions in implementing its decisions to suspend its JCPOA commitments.

He said that the report on nuclear technical developments refers to the following improvements:

- Iran's heavy water production exceeds 130 tons and reaches 132.6 tons;

- Using new machines, including enrichment with IR 4, IR 5, IR 6, IRS, IRS 6, and IR2 M machines in research and development lines;

- Enrichment of uranium up to 4.5% and beyond the set limit in JCPOA;

- Production of 1571.6 kg of enriched uranium, which is 550.7 kg more than the March's report, and 1356.5 kg of which is uranium with a richness of 4.5%.

The envoy further noted that the report indicates a continuation of verification and monitoring activities under the special conditions caused by coronavirus and proper cooperation of Iran in this field, while also showing a continuation of temporary and voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran and the continued continuation of verification of the Protocol declarations by the agency.

It also shows a continuation of verification of non-diversion of nuclear materials declared in Iran by the Agency, he said, adding that it proves the fact that the IAEA has verified and monitored Iran's nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called 5+1. Iran accepted to limit its nuclear program in return for the removal of UN sanctions. Despite all the reports of the IAEA which approved Iran’s adherence to its commitments, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal in May 2018 and unilaterally imposed harshest sanctions against Iran in defiance of the international law.

Tehran implemented a 1-year ‘strategic patience’ in face of sanctions, calling on other parties to the deal to safeguard its interests. One year after the US withdrawal, Tehran announced that it would reduce commitments to the deal in 60-day intervals.

Tehran’s fifth and final step was taken in early January. Iran announced that it will observe no operational limitations on its nuclear industry, with regard to the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the amount of enriched materials as well as research and development.

The Iranian government, however, emphasized that it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as was the case in the past. Iran has repeatedly announced that it is ready to resume fulfilling its commitments under the landmark nuclear deal if sanctions imposed on the country are removed and it can avail itself of the JCPOA's benefits.

