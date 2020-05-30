US to either admit defeat or keep being hated: Mousavi

“We do shatter your max pressure campaign w/max resistance, stiffening resolve & reliance on the national capabilities,” said Mousavi in a Tweet on Thursday.

“It is you who face a choice: either admit defeat & start respecting the Iranian Nation or further keep being hated, humiliating & isolating yourselves. #BrianHook,” he added.

The US Special Representative for Iran on Wednesday reiterated that maximum economic pressure on Iran would prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“Because of our pressure, Iranian leaders have come to a decision: either negotiate with us or manage the economic collapse,” Brian Hook told reporters at a State Department special briefing.​

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier in the day announced his decision to end the sanctions waiver covering all remaining nuclear projects originating from the nuclear agreement with world powers.

"We are taking these actions now because the regime continues to use its nuclear program to extort the international community," Hook told reporters and added: "The Iranian regime’s threats are designed to intimidate nations into accepting Iran’s usual violent behavior for fear of something worse. We refuse to play by Iran’s rules".

