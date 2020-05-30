Ending sanctions waivers on nuclear projects 'violation of Resolution 2231'

Condemning the US decision, Mousavi said, "This action ignores the inherent rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and disrupts the international public order."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors the technical and political implications of this measure," he noted, adding that Tehran "will take the necessary practical and legal steps if it leads to negative effects on Iran's nuclear rights in accordance with international instruments and the provisions of the JCPOA."

US Secretary of State in a message earlier said, “I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days. Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end.”

On Saturday, spokespersons of the High Representative of the European Union and the Foreign Ministries of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom deeply regretted the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernisation Project.

"These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities," the statement said.

Also, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China firmly opposes US recent decision to end sanctions waiver against Iran, adding that it demonstrates its consistent pattern of unilateral and hegemonic practice.

“The US has chosen to stick to its maximum pressure campaign on Iran,” Lijian said in his regular press conference, adding, "The US has not only unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA in violation of the UNSCR but also ratcheted up efforts to thwart other parties’ implementation of the deal."

