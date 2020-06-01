Chairman of Chinese Congress calls for expansion of relation with Iran

In a message on Monday, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as Parliament Speaker and called for strengthening ties and cooperation between the Chinese congress and the Iranian Parliament.

“The news of your election as the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran was gratifying and I sincerely congratulate you and wish you all the best. In recent years, bilateral relations have steadily developed due to efforts made by both sides,” Li Zhanshu noted.

“No matter what kind of international or regional developments are occurring, the perspective and relations between China and Iran are always strategic and long-term. I would like to promote the continuous relations and strategic partnership between the two countries with your help and by boosting ties between the National People's Congress of China and Iranian Parliament,” he added.

Li Zhanshu further withed the Iranian nation and the speaker of the Iranian Parliamentary health and prosperity.

