E3 regrets US decision to end waivers covering JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran

"These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities," the statement said.

"We are consulting with our partners to assess the consequences of this decision by the United States," it added.

Terming the JCPOA as a key achievement of the global architecture, the statement said, "That is why we have worked continuously with the aim of ensuring the full and effective implementation of commitments under the JCPOA, in particular the return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments without delay."

US Secretary of State in a message earlier said, “I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days. Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China firmly opposes US recent decision to end sanctions waiver against Iran, adding that it demonstrates its consistent pattern of unilateral and hegemonic practice.

“The US has chosen to stick to its maximum pressure campaign on Iran,” Lijian said in his regular press conference, adding, "The US has not only unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA in violation of the UNSCR but also ratcheted up efforts to thwart other parties’ implementation of the deal."

He noted, "The US' latest decision to end sanctions waiver on relevant nuclear projects hampers the international non-proliferation progress and shared efforts to preserve the JCPOA."

"China firmly opposes US recent decision to end sanctions waiver against Iran, he said, adding, "It demonstrates its consistent pattern of unilateral and hegemonic practice.”

HJ/IRN83804546