US has no right to initiate anything under UNSCR 2231: Iran UN envoy

In his twitter account on Sat., Takht-Ravanchi wrote, “the US ambassador to the United Nations believes US retains right to initiate snapback of sanctions under UNSCR 2231.”

"WRONG: US cannot be a JCPOA "Participant" since @realDonaldTrump ceased US participation," he continued.

Iran’s UN envoy reiterated, "the US--which is in violation of the resolution--has no right to initiate anything under 2231."

US Ambassador Kelly Craft in a news conference on Friday claimed that anyone, reading the text of UNSCR 2231, could understand that the United States has a right to use the snapback mechanism.

She also claimed that she has provided Germany, UK and France with a draft of UN resolution for extension of Iran’s arms embargo which will expire in Oct. 2020 and it is likely that the draft resolution may have been sent to Russia and Estonia.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said last month that Moscow will oppose any US attempts to extend the arms embargo, which expires on Oct. 18 and reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.

