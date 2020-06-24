US has made UNSC ‘ineffective’ against crimes of Zionist regime

Speaking in a meeting of the UNSC on Wed. with a focus on the issue of Palestine, Takht-Ravanchi added, “the plan of annexation of parts of the occupied Palestinian territories to the usurper regime of Israel is in violation of international law.”

The plan of the annexation of parts of Palestinian lands to the occupying regime of Israel is ‘unacceptable’, he said, adding, “with its continued support of Zionist regime, the United States has made the UNSC ‘inefficient’ against crimes committed by the Zionist regime.”

While the occupation of Palestine is the main cause of the West Asia's crisis, the Israeli regime, by implementing its plan to annex significant parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, will open a new chapter in its continued oppressions and crimes, he highlighted.

Such an expansionist policy will further deteriorate and complicate the already tense situation in the Middle East and will have far-reaching consequences on the regional and international peace and security, Takht-Ravanchi stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “annexation of parts of occupied Palestinian land and territory would be a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of the international law and UN Charter.”

Such an oppressive plan is, in the first place, the result of continued all-out unreserved support of the expansionist policies and unlawful practices of the Israeli regime by the United States over the past seven decades, he pointed out.

While the United States has catalyzed the decolonization of many nations, it must fulfill its responsibilities in realizing the inherent right of the Palestinians to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in entire Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, Iran’s permanent envoy to UN added.

MA/IRN83833184