US has reached brink of crime against humanity amid pandemic

Speaking in a UN meeting on the “Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Global Confrontation with the Coronavirus" in New York on Tuesday, he added, “while the world is grappling with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and countries are working to boost cooperation and solidarity to help each other in this critical situation, the United States has expanded and intensified its unilateral and illegal actions against countries that are largely plagued by the virus.”

It is the right of all countries to have access to medicines, medical equipment and supplies needed to prevent the coronavirus spread but the unilateral move by the United States has created a serious obstacle to its realization, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Takht-Ravanchi said, “Washington has made groundless and unfounded claims that sanctions do not include food, medicine and medical equipment but depriving a country of access to international trade and global banking system will curb its entire abilities to access medicine, food and medical equipment through existing financial and trade mechanisms.”

By strengthening solidarity with each other, the international community must unanimously reject and condemn unilateral and illegitimate US sanctions and effectively control this crisis on the basis of human values and moral principles, Takht-Ravanchi stressed.

This meeting was held at the initiative taken by the permanent missions of Iran, Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Belarus, Nicaragua and Zimbabwe.

