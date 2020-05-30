US act to end sanctions waiver against Iran violates NPT: Ulyanov

In a Friday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “The US ends sanctions waiver covering #JCPOA-originating (and endorsed by #UNSC) nuclear projects in #Iran.”

“Illegal US sanctions against these projects mean further violations of UN Charter (article 25), UNSC res.2231 and #NPT (art.4). US continue to undermine non-proliferation,” he added.

In his recent tweet on Saturday, he also wrote, “All Iran’s deviations from #JCPOA resulted from provocative maximum pressure policy of US. During the first year after US withdrawal, Tehran fully complied with its commitments under the deal, but in May 2019 US compelled Iran to respond to attempts to introduce oil embargo.”

“One UNSC Member State (US?) recognizing US as a JCPOA participant is not enough. In accordance with UNSC rules of procedure US needs to get the support of 9 Members, as a minimum. Forget about snapback. Don’t compromise your country,” the Russian diplomat added.

The United States has ended the last remaining sanctions waivers in the JCPOA as part of the Trump administration’s brutal campaign against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on Wednesday amid Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iranians. “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

He further repeated his baseless allegations that “Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end."

"Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on" Iran, he added.

