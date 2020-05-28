Iran never to show passivity against enemies: IRGC chief

Addressing an unveiling ceremony of new offensive fast boats in the port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday, Major General Salami warned that the Iranian armed forces are ready to give crushing response to any threats posed by the enemies.

“The Islamic Republic has the determination. We will not bow to enemies. We will not retreat,” he added.

Stressing that progress is the nature of the Iranian armed forces’ work, the top commander said, “Defense is our logic in war but not in the sense of passivity against the enemy. Our operations and tactics are offensive and we have shown it in the battlefield.”

Major General Salami added that the most important and dangerous part of this power is still “unknown”

“Our enemies will see this power the day when they pursue an evil intention against this land,” he added, warning that “on that day, they will get to see the real firepower of our forces at the sea and in the sky, and the battlefield will turn into a hell for the enemies of Iran and Islam.”

IRGC naval fleet received 112 new-generation missile-launching speed boats of different classes today, in a ceremony attended by top Iranian military chiefs, including Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing US sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes against enemy threats.

MNA/4935966