Iran has moved from controlling COVID-19 towards containing it: Health min.

He made the remarks in a Sunday’s Cabinet meeting.

While expounding a comprehensive report on the salient measures taken by the ministry in the fight against COVID-19, he said, “presently, the country has passed from the stage of managing and controlling the coronavirus disease and is moving towards the containing it in most parts of the country.”

Some parts of the country do not have a good situation in this field due to the lack of paying due attention to the health guidelines and instructions, Dr. Namaki criticized.

In this meeting, Minister of Education Mohsen Haji Mirzaei revealed the reopening schools and presence of all school managers at workplace and also booming the comprehensive process of e-learning at schools in the nationwide and added, “this trend has increased share of students and families in the learning process.”

In addition, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) also elaborated on the constructive and positive role of e-government and private sector during the outbreak of COVID-19.

For his part, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his thanks to the doctors and medical staff as well as deepening electronic government as the basic and main policies of the government and added, “fortunately, we are now witnessing one of its fruits in comprehensive e-learning process in the education and academic centers of the country.”

