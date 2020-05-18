Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 316,000

According to the latest reports on Monday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,804,765, and 316,711 have lost their lives, while 1,858,783 people have recovered.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

The United States had reported 90,978 deaths as of Sunday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 1,527,664.

The coronavirus death toll in Russia has reached 2,631 from more than 281,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain surged to 27,650, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 277,719.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 243,695, with a total death toll of 34,636.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 120,198 in Iran, claiming the lives of 6,988 people.

