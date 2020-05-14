Rouhani underscores improvement in economy, Iranians' lives, hope for future

The meeting was to discuss how to provide the basic goods needed by the people and the management of supply and demand in the current Iranian year 1399 (to end on March 20, 2021).

After receiving the report of the Acting Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Rouhani emphasized the need to manage supply and demand and provide basic goods needed by the people, use various methods to expand the required exports and imports and use the resulting currency in order to meet the country's production needs.

The President stressed, "The goal of all efforts must be to improve the economic conditions and people’s living conditions and strengthen hope for the future”.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister also reported on the Ministry's actions within the framework of economic diplomacy and the progress made with trade parties, including coordination and cooperation with neighboring countries.

During the meeting, the Governor of the Central Bank also presented a report to the members of the board about how the required currency for the industrial sectors and the raw materials of the production sector and basic goods are provided.

HJ/President.ir