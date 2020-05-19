Iran achieves considerable success in fight against COVID-19 thru. unity, amity: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks in a meeting with some media managers and activists in the country on Tue. and expounded on the main factors behind relative success of the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Not only criticism has no problem, but also it [criticism] is constructive and useful, he said, adding, “compassionate criticism and benevolent advice are very good,” Rouhani stressed.

He pointed to the unity, amity and public cohesion as one of the main reasons behind achievements gained in the fight against COVID-19, he said, adding, “accordingly, almost 83 percent of people in the country observed health protocols and guidelines as instructed by the Ministry of Health and Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters fully, the issue of which shows empathy and cooperation of people with the government and officials at the Ministry of Health.”

In the meantime, all media especially IRIB undertook the heavy responsibility in this regard, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the unjust and cruel US sanctions imposed against the country and added, “despite tough US sanctions imposed against the country, production sector was not halted in the country and today, we are witnessing the self-sufficiency in production of wheat and other foodstuff and agricultural products.”

