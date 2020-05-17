Iran coronavirus updates: 1,806 new coronavirus cases, 51deaths

According to the ministry’s Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total of infections in the country has hit 120,198.

51 patients, he continued, have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,988.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,705 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 94,464 have gained recovery.

So far, 686,935 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest data on Sunday, globally, 4,721,828 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 313,260 and the number of recoveries reaching 1,812,136.

