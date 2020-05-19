  1. World
May 19, 2020, 11:44 AM

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 320k with over 4.8mn infections

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – According to the latest reports, globally, over 4.8 million people have been diagnosed with the virus while more than 320,000 have died.

As of Tuesday, 4,894,278 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. More than 320,189 have died, while 1,909,233 have recovered.

More than 91,000 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 1,550,294 cases have been confirmed.

As for continental Europe, Spain remains the hardest hit. There are now more than 278,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain and over 27,709 people have died.

There are now more than 290,678 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 2,722 people have died.

Brazil, meanwhile, has registered 255,368 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,853 people have died.

The UK (246,406), Italy (225,886), France (179,927), Germany (177,289), and Turkey (150,593) are the next countries with the highest number of infections. 

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 122,492, of whom 7,057 have died and 95,661 recovered as of Monday.

