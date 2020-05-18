Iran enters 'containing phase' of coronavirus pandemic: govt. spox

Underlining the vitality of the nation's cooperation, the spokesperson announced that the number of districts with white conditions of infection have increased to 280 counties.

He expressed gratitude for Iranians who observed Laylat al-Qadr [Night of Destiny] rituals during the nights of the holy month of Ramadan via implementing the social distancing and health protocols.

"After China and Sweden Iran ranks first regarding the number of those recovered from Covid-19," he said. "94 percent of Covid-19 patients recover in Iran."

Rabiei noted that the implementation of the social distancing scheme is the pivotal key to reining the disease.

Iran started the social distancing plan after Nowruz Holiday and screened 72 million people under the Iranian Ministry of Health.

On Monday, Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki also said that the country has passed from the controlling stage of the novel coronavirus.

While expounding a comprehensive report on the salient measures taken by the ministry in the fight against COVID-19, he said, “presently, the country has passed from the stage of managing and controlling the coronavirus disease and is moving towards the containing it in most parts of the country.”

Some parts of the country do not have a good situation in this field due to the lack of paying due attention to the health guidelines and instructions, Namaki criticized.

