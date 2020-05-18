“We owe our success in fight against COVID-19 to Leader’s support.”: Rouhani

Turning to the successes and salient achievements gained in the country battling the coronavirus, he said, “undoubtedly, the country is indebted its success of containing the disease to the unflinching and unsparing support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with a number of political activists and elites.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, a taskforce was set up in the Supreme National Security Council, he said, adding, “we considered approvals at the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in line with the approvals of the Supreme National Security Council and the Leader confirmed it.”

Rouhani pointed to the importance of social capital and strengthening it and added, “the issue of coronavirus showed that the Establishment enjoys high social capital and people showed sincere cooperation and collaboration in times of danger and incident.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the measures taken in the 11th government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ in the field of healthcare, implementation of ‘Health Reform System’, development of cyberspace and national data network as well as supporting knowledge-based companies and added, “the salient measures taken by the government in these fields caused it to outshine in the fight against coronavirus and even in the field of provision of hospital beds as well as supply of medical equipment and facilities.”

MA/FNA13990229001156