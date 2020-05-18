  1. Politics
May 18, 2020, 9:31 PM

“We owe our success in fight against COVID-19 to Leader’s support.”: Rouhani

“We owe our success in fight against COVID-19 to Leader’s support.”: Rouhani

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country owes its success in the fight against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to the unsparing support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution from the government and the National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus.

Turning to the successes and salient achievements gained in the country battling the coronavirus, he said, “undoubtedly, the country is indebted its success of containing the disease to the unflinching and unsparing support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with a number of political activists and elites.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, a taskforce was set up in the Supreme National Security Council, he said, adding, “we considered approvals at the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in line with the approvals of the Supreme National Security Council and the Leader confirmed it.”

Rouhani pointed to the importance of social capital and strengthening it and added, “the issue of coronavirus showed that the Establishment enjoys high social capital and people showed sincere cooperation and collaboration in times of danger and incident.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the measures taken in the 11th government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ in the field of healthcare, implementation of ‘Health Reform System’, development of cyberspace and national data network as well as supporting knowledge-based companies and added, “the salient measures taken by the government in these fields caused it to outshine in the fight against coronavirus and even in the field of provision of hospital beds as well as supply of medical equipment and facilities.”

MA/FNA13990229001156

News Code 158849

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News