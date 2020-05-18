Iran records 2,294 new cases, 69 deaths on Monday

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Monday, saying that over the past 24 hours, 2,294 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 122,492.

69 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 7,057, he added.

There are 2,712 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 95,661 were declared recovered.

So far, 701,640 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to the latest reports on Monday, globally, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,804,765, and 316,711 have lost their lives, while 1,858,783 people have recovered.

