World Health Organization must intervene in sanctions against Iran: Namaki

Referring to a videoconference with the World Health Organization on Monday, he noted that a report has been submitted to the organization which discussed various issues including the screening process of coronavirus in Iran.

he went on to say that in the first phase of the screening, 78 million people, and in the second phase, 22 million people were tested for coronavirus which can be seen as a successful global model.

“The treatment was free for everyone, including foreign nationals.” He noted.

Referring to 2020 as the Year of Midwives and Nurses, Namaki said, "These individuals and those who serve in health centers to fight against COVID-19 must be protected."

Namaki further maintained that the Islamic Republic requested the World Health Organization to intervene in the sanctions against Iran and other countries that are having difficulty obtaining vaccines and medicines as a result of the restrictions.

“Despite tough sanctions, we have been able to manage and control coronavirus.” Namaki noted, adding, “In this meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed its support for the World Health Organization and condemned US behavior which aims at weakening this organization."

