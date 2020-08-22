Iran to retaliate, if UNSC fails to stop US: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ebrahim Rezaee reacted to the US attempts to trigger a "snap back" mechanism to re-impose the restrictions on Iran, and added, "Regarding the illegal withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, it has no legal right to do such a thing against Iran."

What has driven the US to trigger a “snap back” mechanism through bullying and unilateralism is its policy based on power, or better to say the Law of Jungle, he explained.

Addressing the members of the UN Security Council, Rezaee warned that if some members of the UN Security Council accompany the US, therefore, Iran' Parliament will certainly retaliate it through some tools, such as suspending and restricting inspections of Iran's nuclear sites, withdrawing from the JCPOA, as well as withdrawing from the NPT.

He also warned international organizations that US unilateralism will bring about serious consequences for the mechanism of the UN Security Council in the future, adding that, therefore, in order to maintain this mechanism, the UN Security Council must prevent such US moves.

