E3 not to support US anti-Iranian snap back mechanism: Baeidinejad

"As the Director-General for international relations of France Philippe Errera said at ECFR Annual Council meeting that France, UK and Germany have announced in a joint statement that they will not support snapback of US sanctions on Iran," he tweeted.

Iran has warned the European countries for backing the US plan to extend arms embargo on Iran.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi referred to the US claim on activation of the snapback mechanism.

Mousavi said, "We have said that the United States has no right to use this mechanism," adding, "The United States has no position to speak out about the issue after its withdrawal from JCPOA and violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

"Due to our negotiations with other parties, we believe that another defeat awaits the United States," he stressed.

Stating that European troika's view of extending Iran's arms embargo for another three years is not acceptable by Iran, he said, "The approach of the West, especially the United States, about Iran's defense capabilities is a security approach that we do not accept it."

He went on to say that Iran is serious about its defense and missile capabilities, adding, "All the progress of Iran in the field of defense has been achieved during the period of sanctions which indicates that we do not care about sanctions."

"The continuation of Iran's arms embargo is contrary to Resolution 2231, and Europe must accept the consequences," Mousavi stressed.

HJ/