World doesn't tolerate bullying: Shamkhani to US

In a Tuesday tweet, Shamkhani wrote, “Fruitless efforts of the #USA to continue the #IranWeaponSanction have provoked a strong reaction from Russia, China & the confusion of US's allies.”

“The world does not tolerate bullying, based on free & resilient nations. The end of this path is collapse of unilateralism,” he added.

Two years after the United States withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is looking to extend a UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran, a strategy designed to kill the deal for good.

In a May 9 statement marking the second anniversary of the Donald Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to “exercise all diplomatic options” to extend the UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran beyond its current expiry date on October 18.

Russia and China have leveled criticism against the US for trying to kill the deal.

