US unable to build consensus for 'snapback'

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Elham Amin Zadeh referred the recent failure of the US in extending arms embargo on Iran at Security Council, asserting, "According to Resolution 2231, all UN resolutions against Iran have now been suspended, and all current existing sanctions are unilateral sanctions of the US."

Seizing Iran’s development and economic rights, United State is trying to follow its common scenario of using the United Nations as a tool to legitimize its illegal actions and to make some important countries accompany with it, she said and added that this is because its unilateral sanctions are generally illegal under international law.

“The United States is trying to use the trigger mechanism while due to its illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA, the case in has nothing to do with Washington."

Elsewhere in her remarks, she answered to a question that if the United States would be successful in using the trigger mechanism, the former vice president for legal affairs said, “In light of what has happened in the United States such as illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA and violating the right of Black people, the country is politically and socially weakened, therefore the United States can no longer reach a consensus on the trigger mechanism in the Security Council."

