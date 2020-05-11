Iraqi forces target ISIL's bases in Mosul

Based on accurate intelligence from Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraq’s Army carried airstrike attacks against the ISIL bases in Mosul.

In two airstrikes launched by Iraq’s Army, two ISIL terrorist bases in the southwestern city of Mosul this morning have been bombed, according to Almaalomah.

All ISIL members present in the two bases were killed and their equipment destroyed in the bombing of Iraqi fighters.

Earlier, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces had targeted seven ISIL’s bases with mortar shells in the northern city of Samarra during a large-scale operation.

On Saturday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces attacked ISIL’s bases in the eastern province of Saladin with large-scale artillery attacks.

Last week, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, martyring at least 10 Hashd al-forces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.

Commander in chief of the Armed Forces Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has ordered the launch of a large-scale operation against the remnants of ISIL Takfiris, according to the spokesperson of Iraq’s Armed Forces on Tuesday.

Extensive operations are being carried out against ISIL's hidden bases with the participation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, or Hashd al-Sha’abi, Khalaf said.

