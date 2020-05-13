  1. Politics
May 13, 2020, 9:56 AM

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar and Laghman on Wednesday which resulted in martyrdom and wounding of dozens of innocent Afghans, and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the terrorist attacks to a hospital in Kabul and attack on a funeral service in Nangarhar and other military operations in various parts of Afghanistan and expressed major concern over the expansion of violence in Afghanistan.

While expressing solidarity with the Afghan people and government especially survivors of the recent incidents, he called on all forces involved in the military operations to prepare for talks and lasting peace in Afghanistan as well as stop any military operation in the honor of auspicious holy month of Ramadan

On Tuesday, terrorists attacked mosque, maternity hospital and a funeral ceremony, killing and injuring at least 60 people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks yet.

