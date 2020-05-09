Hashd al-Sha’abi targets ISIL's bases in N Iraq

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces continue to carry out anti-terrorist measures in various parts of Iraq, according to Almasalah.

According to the report, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have targeted the positions of the remnants of ISIL terrorist forces in a new operation.

In the operation, ISIL takfiri positions and bases were targeted with artillery attacks in two areas in Iraq’s Saladin Governorate.

Earlier, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces had targeted seven ISIL’s bases with mortar shells in the northern city of Samarra during a large-scale operation.

Last week, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, martyring at least 10 Hashd al-forces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.

Commander in chief of the Armed Forces Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has ordered the launch of a large-scale operation against the remnants of ISIL Takfiris, according to the spokesperson of Iraq’s Armed Forces on Tuesday.

Extensive operations are being carried out against ISIL's hidden bases with the participation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, or Hashd al-Sha’abi, Khalaf said.

