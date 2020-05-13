Al-Kazemi calls for Iran's help to overcome Iraq' economic challenges: envoy

In an interview with IRNA, he said al-Kazemi has also called for other countries' assistance, including Iran, to reach the said target.

Masjedi said in spite of US pressures, the new Iraqi PM has a positive attitude towards the expansion of ties with Iran and has vowed to implement all the made mutual agreements.

The ambassador predicted improvement in Iraq's conditions under Al-Kazemi despite its current political, economic, and coronavirus challenges.

He added that the US pressures will not works due to Iraq's need for Iranian gas and electricity.

Masjedi also informed that Iran-Iraq trade borders are to be incrementally reopened.

He also rejected rumors about Iran-US talks over the appointment of Al-Kazemi but he re-announced Iran's support for him.

Receiving the Iraqi Parliament's vote of confidence in late hours of May 6, al-Kazemi, became the country's Prime Minister. More than 231 Parliament members attended the session.

