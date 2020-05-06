Hashd al-Sha’abi targets ISIL's bases in Samarra

In the operation, ISIL takfiri positions and bases were targeted with mortar shells in the two areas in Iraq’s Samarra.

Hashd al-Sha’abi reported that a number of ISIL takfiri forces were killed and several others were seriously injured during the operation.

Earlier, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces had targeted ISIL takfiri terrorist positions in the east of Saladin Governorate.

Early on Saturday, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, martyring at least 10 Hashd al-forces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.

Commander in chief of the Armed Forces Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has ordered the launch of a large-scale operation against the remnants of ISIL Takfiris, according to the spokesperson of Iraq’s Armed Forces on Tuesday.

Extensive operations are being carried out against ISIL's hidden bases with the participation of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, or Hashd al-Sha’abi, Khalaf said.

ZZ/ 4918289