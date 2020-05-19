Hashd al-Sha’abi kills number of ISIL members in E Iraq

During a clash between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL forces on Monday, a number of ISIL terrorist members have been killed in the north of Diyala Governorate, eastern of Iraq.

Previously, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have successfully captured 15 ISIL members in Iraq’s Nineveh province during the Ramadan operation on May 12.

In recent weeks, they also identified two ISIL terrorist bases on the outskirts of Mosul in a reconnaissance operation. Based on accurate intelligence from Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraq’s Army carried airstrike attacks against the ISIL bases in Mosul. All ISIL members present in the two bases were killed and their equipment destroyed in the bombing of Iraqi fighters.

