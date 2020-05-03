  1. Politics
May 3, 2020, 12:46 PM

Badr official warns about US, Saudi new plan to transfer ISIL terrorists into Iraq

Badr official warns about US, Saudi new plan to transfer ISIL terrorists into Iraq

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – A senior member of Iraq’s Badr Organization – the biggest constituent of the Popular Mobilization Units – warned about the new moves by the US and Saudi Arabia to reactivate the ISIL terrorists in Iraq.

Mohammad Mahdi al-Bayati said Washington and Riyadh “are facilitating the ISIL terrorists’ return to Iraq.

“The recent terrorist attacks against the Hashd al-Sha’abi and the security forces were carried out under the same plan by the US and Saudi Arabia.”

“The US-Saudi moves are similar to their support to the ISIL terrorists in 2014, and there is the possibility of repetition of terrorist attacks in Salahuddin and al-Anbar provinces,” he added.

His comments came after at least 10 members of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were killed in a coordinated attack carried out by ISIL terrorists in Iraq's north-central province of Salahuddin.

According to a Hashd al-Sha’abi statement, nine members of the Tigris Regiment were killed and two others wounded in the town of Mekeeshfa, while one member of Brigade 41 was killed in Tal al-Dahab area of the city of Balad.

Senior Iraqi authorities have strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the ISIL extremists against PMU fighters.

MNA/FNA13990214000103

News Code 158283

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News