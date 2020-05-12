Hashd al-Sha’abi captures 15 ISIL members in Iraq's Nineveh

In a statement released by a senior official of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, he declared that the location of the terrorists in the Nineveh area has been determined by comprehensive intelligence activities.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have successfully captured 15 ISIL members in Iraq’s Nineveh province during the Ramadan operation, the statement added.

On Monday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also identified two ISIL terrorist bases on the outskirts of Mosul in a reconnaissance operation. Based on accurate intelligence from Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraq’s Army carried airstrike attacks against the ISIL bases in Mosul. All ISIL members present in the two bases were killed and their equipment destroyed in the bombing of Iraqi fighters.

On Saturday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also attacked ISIL’s bases in the eastern province of Saladin with large-scale artillery attacks.

Last week, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, martyring at least 10 Hashd al-forces.

