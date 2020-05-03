Iran strongly condemns ISIL's terrorist attack against PMU

He offered condolence for the martyrdom of a number of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, expressing hope that the great country of Iraq will be released as soon as possible from the few remaining remnants of this vicious terrorist group that have been formed with the help and support of some governments.

“History has shown that the pure blood of combatants in the path of God will never be wasted, and the revenge will be taken for such pure blood, which has contributed to the growth of Islam, justice and truth,” he added.

Iran supports Iraq's efforts to combat terrorism and establish peace and stability in the country, and condemns any attempt to destabilize Iraq, he said.

According to a Hashd al-Sha’abi statement, nine members of the Tigris Regiment were killed and two others wounded in the town of Mekeeshfa, while one member of Brigade 41 was killed in Tal al-Dahab area of the city of Balad.

Senior Iraqi authorities have strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the ISIL.

